The Linda Lindas announce debut LP ‘Growing Up,’ share video for title track

Young punk band The Linda Lindas have announced their highly anticipated debut LP, Growing Up, due out June 3 via Epitaph. They made it with Carlos de la Garza, father of vocalist and guitarist Lucia de la Garza and her sister, drummer Mila de la Garza, and they told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "So our dad is our producer. And it was kind of cool, seeing what he does all day, like, 'Oh, this is kind of cool seeing what you're doing.' And it's like, huh. And then we got to look and we get to be part of it. Yeah. It's like another side of him, but at the same time, it's like we get to have so much fun while doing it because we know him so well. I feel like recording with our dad is so much easier than recording with someone we barely know or we don't know as well as our dad, because I feel like it's just so much easier to be ourselves and have fun around him than it is to have fun around, I don't know, someone we don't really know."

They've also shared the title track, which was written by Lucia, who told Zane, "So I was just sitting in our living room, and it was during the pandemic, it was just at a point when I was just particularly missing everyone. I was like, 'Oh my God, we're at this point in our lives where we're supposed to be figuring out who we are and what we want to do with our life and stuff.' But it sucked that I wasn't able to do that with some of the people that are most important to me. I don't know. It was like you can't make growing up happen, but you can't stop it from happening either. So I was just like, I wanted to sing about it, I wanted to write a song about it because that's how I found that I wanted to express myself most during the pandemic." "Growing Up" is accompanied by a cat-filled video directed by Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, which you can watch below.

"Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan," Leon says. "I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas."

"How we actually came across each other was he reached out to us on Instagram," The Linda Lindas told Zane Lowe about working with Leon. "He DMed us on Instagram and he was like, 'Hey, you want to come to my restaurant? I have an idea about a music video that I want to direct for you.' And so we met him and he was like, 'Okay, so it's going to be about cats. So you're not really sure if you want to be the cats, or if the cats going to be you.' And we were all like, huh. He was so amazing at executing every single detail of the video. We're so grateful for how he's ... He put it all together for us. Because he believed in us and that's so special to us."

The Linda Lindas have shows coming up this spring, including a run supporting Jawbreaker on their Dear You anniversary dates, and they're playing Las Vegas fest When We Were Young in October. See all of their upcoming dates below.

THE LINDA LINDAS: 2022 TOUR

Feb 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s *

Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

* w/ The Beths

# w/ Jawbreaker