The Linda Lindas make Epitaph signing official, playing Jimmy Kimmel Live

Epitaph Records has officially announced the signing of viral young punk band The Linda Lindas. "Epitaph offered us full creative control and they’re really supportive of what we want to do as a band," vocalist and guitarist Lucia says. "We’re really happy about signing with them, and we can’t wait to put out more music."

On the rise since being hand-picked by Bikini Kill to open one of their 2019 reunion shows, The Linda Lindas have also played shows with Alice Bag, Best Coast, Bleached, and others, and more recently, the video of them performing their song "Racist, Sexist Boy" at LA Public Library's TEENtastic Tuesdays for AAPI Heritage Month went viral, earning them praise from Tom Morello, Thurston Moore, Brett Gurewitz (Brett confirmed to us that Epitaph had been working out a deal with the band well before their viral turn), and many more.

About "Racist, Sexist Boy," vocalist and bassist Eloise says, "We knew the song would get a good reaction, but we never imagined this. Even though we started the band for fun, now it feels we can actually make a difference with what we’re doing."

"People have reached out to us from all over the world — we get a lot of messages from little girls, but we also get messages from grandmothers," Lucia says. "We always hope that the music we put out will inspire other young girls, but we also want it to make anyone feel like they can do anything, no matter what age they are."

After releasing their self-titled debut EP in December of 2020, The Linda Lindas are currently at work on new music. You'll also be able to see them perform very soon, when they make their national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, June 3.

Stream their EP, and watch them play "Racist, Sexist Boy" below.