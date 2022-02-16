The Linda Lindas playing NYC & LA headlining shows after Jawbreaker shows

The Linda Lindas are releasing their debut LP, Growing Up, in April via Epitaph, and they're playing some shows supporting Jawbreaker on their Dear You anniversary dates the same month. Surrounding those dates, they've announced a pair of headlining shows of their own. They happen in Los Angeles (April 10 at The Troubadour) and NYC (May 1 at Mercury Lounge), and both are all ages. Tickets go on sale Friday, 2/18 at 10 AM local time.

See all of The Linda Lindas' upcoming dates, and watch the video for their most recent single, the title track to their new album, below.

THE LINDA LINDAS: 2022 TOUR

Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

May 1 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

# w/ Jawbreaker