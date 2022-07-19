The Linda Lindas postpone NYC, DC & Philly shows due to Covid

The Linda Lindas have had to postpone three of their remaining 2022 North American summer tour dates -- NYC's Bowery Ballroom tonight, DC on Wed and Philly on Thursday -- due to some members of the group's camp testing positive for Covid. Friday's Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg is currently still a go, as is their appearance at Newport Folk Fest this weekend, and makeup dates are next week:

Mon July 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Tue July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

Wed July 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat DC

The Linda Lindas will next be in NYC to open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast on October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, and also have upcoming appearances at Riot Fest, Pop Montreal and more. They just played Pitchfork. All upcoming dates are listed below.

The Linda Lindas - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri July 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #+

Sun July 24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

* Mon July 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # (SOLD OUT)

* Tue July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore # (SOLD OUT)

* Wed July 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat DC # (SOLD OUT)

Sat Aug 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sat Aug 20 - Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

Sun Aug 21 - Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

Thu Sept 29 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

Sat Oct 1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %^

Thu Oct 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %^

Sun Sept 18 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sat Oct 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ UCSB Arts & Lectures

Sat Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Sun Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Sat Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

# with Bacchae

+ with Sub*T

* RESCHEDULED DATE

% with Yeah Yeah Yeahs

^ with Japanese Breakfast