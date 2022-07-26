The Linda Lindas release cover of The Go-Go’s’ “Tonite” (listen)

Young LA punks The Linda Lindas have released a cover of The Go-Go's "Tonite." The track comes only a few months after the release of their debut album Growing Up. On "Tonite," the band sound sharp as ever, nailing the playful toughness of the '80s original. Regarding playing covers, they say:

The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone else. And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing "Tonite." We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and "Tonite" is as fun to play as it is empowering––especially the part where we all sing together. ‘We rule the streets tonite until the morning light’ and so should our fans. Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes.

Listen to "Tonite" below.

The Linda Lindas are currently touring, including headlining shows with opener BACCHAE and opening sets in support of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast. The tour includes festival appearances at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Riot Fest in Chicago, and When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

They'll play NYC on October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast, and a headlining show in Brooklyn on October 2 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

Jul 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore !

Jul 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

Aug 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Aug 20 - Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

Aug 21 - Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sep 29 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto

Oct 1 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #

Oct 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

Oct 22, 23 & 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

! w/ BACCHAE

# w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Japanese Breakfast