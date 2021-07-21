The Linda Lindas release new song “Oh!” & video (watch)

The Linda Lindas have released "Oh!", their first new studio single since taking the world by storm with their live performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy." It's a revved-up, super catchy dose of poppy garage punk, and it reminds you that The Linda Lindas have much more to them than one moment of virality. They're here to stay, and "Oh!" is just the latest song to prove it. Listen below and stay tuned for the video, which is coming soon.

UPDATE: The video is out now, directed by Ryan Baxley and starring skateboarder and photographer Ray Barbee. Watch below. The song is also featured in the trailer for the upcoming Sandra Oh-starring Netflix series The Chair, and you can watch that below.

"'Oh!’ is one of the first songs we collaborated on during the pandemic, masked and distanced on the front porch," the band says. "It started with the main riff and progression Bela brought to the band. Eloise wrote the verses and Lucia and Mila wrote the choruses. The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face."