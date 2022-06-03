The Linda Lindas share collab with Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle & Kathi Wilcox (watch the video)

The Linda Lindas collaborated with Bikini Kill's Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler on a track that's on the Land Trust benefit album that's out today. Their song, "Lost In Thought," also features Bikini Kill's Kathi Wilcox, and it's a real ripper. The Linda Lindas say: "It’s so rad to be part of this awesome project with tons of amazing friends and future friends! It was cool receiving the tracks from Erica, Vice, and Kathi, and we had a blast writing the lyrics, recording vocals, and making the video with Vice." There's a video for the song featuring all involved, and you can check that out below.

Land Trust also features vocal appearances by Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats, Kelley Deal, Alice Bag, Rachel Aggs and more. Proceeds benefit the Northeast Farmers Of Color Landtrust (NEFOC) which is "an Indigenous and POC-led grassroots organization that seeks to connect POC farmers to land to grow healthy foods and medicines for our communities" by "acquiring and returning land to Indigenous nations and respectfully connecting Black, Asian, and Latinx and other POC farmers and land stewards to land while centering and respecting Indigenous sovereignty." The album is good and for a good cause, and you can listen to the whole thing below.

In other news, The Linda Lindas just played Primavera Sound and will be on tour in North America soon. They've added a second NYC headlining show: Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 22. (Their 7/19 show at Bowery Ballroom is sold out.) They'll also open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs in NYC and LA this fall. All dates are listed below.

THE LINDA LINDAS 2022 TOUR DATES:

Jun 4 Sat - Rock am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

Jun 5 Sun - Rock im Park - Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 7 Tue - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

Jul 2 Sat - Mosswood Meltdown - Oakland, CA

Jul 11 Mon - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Jul 12 Tue - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Jul 14 Thu - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

Jul 15 Fri - The Pageant - St Louis, MO

Jul 17 Sun - Bell's Brewery - Kalamazoo, MI

Jul 19 Tue - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Jul 20 Wed - Black Cat - Washington, DC

Jul 21 Thu - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Jul 22 Fri - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Jul 24 Sun - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI

Aug 20 Sat - Summer Sonic 2022 - Tokyo, Japan

Aug 20 Sat - Summer Sonic - Ōsaka, Japan

Sep 29 Thu - Théâtre Rialto - Montréal, QC

Oct 1 Sat - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY

Oct 6 Thu - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22 Sat - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 29 Sat - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV