The Linda Lindas share new single “Too Many Things”

Ahead of a slew of festival appearances and tour dates, young punks The Linda Lindas have shared a new single, "Too Many Things." It's super catchy, with driving power chords and slamming drums underscoring '00s-inspired vocals and an angsty chorus. "Too Many Things" is the band's first single of the year, and follows their 2022 debut LP Growing Up, plus their cover of The Go-Go's' "Tonite" and holiday single "Groovy Xmas." Listen below.

As mentioned, The Linda Lindas will be on tour throughout the spring and summer, playing sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, Adjacent Fest, and more. Plus, they'll open for Paramore on select dates across the country. All dates below.

THE LINDA LINDAS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

4/13 - Pomona, CA @The Glass House

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Blondie)

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

7/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

* w/ Paramore