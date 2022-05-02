The Linda Lindas wrapped up first NYC visit @ Mercury Lounge (pics, setlist)

L.A.'s The Linda Lindas, who became a viral sensation last year and recently released their debut album on Epitaph, just wrapped up their first visit to NYC as a band. They opened for Jawbreaker at four shows at Irving Plaza, then on Sunday (5/1) played their own headline show at Mercury Lounge. Photos from that show by Ester Segretto, including openers Ratas en Zelo, are in this post.

The Mercury Lounge show was a matinee and 16+, with the crowd ranging from young children and pre-teens/teens accompanied by parents and experiencing their first concert to veteran East Village concert goers and everything in between. At the beginning of the set they called for any kids who were not up front to make their way up. They opened their set with a cover The Blue Hearts' "Linda Linda," which gave them their name, and played every song off their debut album, plus a cover of The Go-Go's "Tonight" and more, closing their show with "Racist, Sexist Boy." Check out the setlist below.

The Linda Lindas head back to L.A. -- and school -- on Tuesday, but will be on tour with Japanese Breakfast this summer and are playing festivals Mosswood Meltdown, Newport Folk and When We Were Young. They'll also open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs this fall at shows at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium (10/1) and L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl (10/9). All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: The Linda Lindas @ Mercury Lounge 5/1/2022

Linda Linda

Claudia Kishi

Monica

Magic

Fine

Never Say Never

No Clue

Missing You

Talking To Myself

Remember

Nino

Why

Cuantas Veces

Growing Up

Tonite (The Go Gos Cover)

Oh

Racist, Sexist Boy

