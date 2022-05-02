The Linda Lindas wrapped up first NYC visit @ Mercury Lounge (pics, setlist)
L.A.'s The Linda Lindas, who became a viral sensation last year and recently released their debut album on Epitaph, just wrapped up their first visit to NYC as a band. They opened for Jawbreaker at four shows at Irving Plaza, then on Sunday (5/1) played their own headline show at Mercury Lounge. Photos from that show by Ester Segretto, including openers Ratas en Zelo, are in this post.
The Mercury Lounge show was a matinee and 16+, with the crowd ranging from young children and pre-teens/teens accompanied by parents and experiencing their first concert to veteran East Village concert goers and everything in between. At the beginning of the set they called for any kids who were not up front to make their way up. They opened their set with a cover The Blue Hearts' "Linda Linda," which gave them their name, and played every song off their debut album, plus a cover of The Go-Go's "Tonight" and more, closing their show with "Racist, Sexist Boy." Check out the setlist below.
The Linda Lindas head back to L.A. -- and school -- on Tuesday, but will be on tour with Japanese Breakfast this summer and are playing festivals Mosswood Meltdown, Newport Folk and When We Were Young. They'll also open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs this fall at shows at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium (10/1) and L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl (10/9). All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: The Linda Lindas @ Mercury Lounge 5/1/2022
Linda Linda
Claudia Kishi
Monica
Magic
Fine
Never Say Never
No Clue
Missing You
Talking To Myself
Remember
Nino
Why
Cuantas Veces
Growing Up
Tonite (The Go Gos Cover)
Oh
Racist, Sexist Boy
THE LINDA LINDAS: 2022 TOUR
JUL 2 SAT - Mosswood Meltdown 2022 @ 7:00pm - Oakland, CA, United States
JUL 11 MON - First Avenue @ 6:00pm - w/ Japanese Breakfast - Minneapolis, MN, United States
JUL 12 TUE - Slowdown @ 6:00pm - w/ Japanese Breakfast - Omaha, NE, United States
JUL 14 THU - Castle Theatre @ 6:00pm - w/ Japanese Breakfast - Bloomington, IL, United States
JUL 15 FRI - The Pageant @ 6:00pm - w/ Japanese Breakfast - St Louis, MO, United States
JUL 17 SUN - Bell's Brewery @ 6:00pm - w/ Japanese Breakfast - Kalamazoo, MI, United States
JUL 20 WED - Black Cat @ 6:00pm - BACCHAE - Washington, DC, United States
JUL 21 THU - The Fillmore Philadelphia @ 6:00pm - BACCHAE - Philadelphia, PA, United States
JUL 24 SUN - Newport Folk 2022 @ 11:00am - Newport, RI, United States
AUG 20 SAT - Summer Sonic 2022 @ 7:00pm - Tokyo, Japan
AUG 20 SAT - Summer Sonic (Osaka) 2022 @ 7:00pm - Ōsaka, Japan
OCT 1 SAT - Forest Hills Stadium @ 6:00pm - w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Forest Hills, NY, United States
OCT 6 THU - Hollywood Bowl @ 6:00pm - w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahsw/ Japanese Breakfast - Los Angeles, CA, United States
OCT 22 SAT - When We Were Young 2022 @ 12:00pm - Las Vegas, NV, United States
OCT 29 SAT - When We Were Young 2022 @ 11:00am - Las Vegas, NV, United States