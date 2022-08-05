‘The Lost Boys’ shirtless sax man Tim Cappello on tour now, playing Trans Pecos

Saxophonist Tim Cappello, who you may know as the "shirtless sax man" in '80s vampire flick The Lost Boys or from his long stint as part of Tina Turner's band, is on tour now, playing Philly tonight and and has upcoming shows in Newark, Cincinnati and NYC. All dates are listed below.

The Newark show is Saturday, August 6 at QXT's and the NYC show happens at Trans-Pecos on August 11 with Sweet Baby Jesus and Revenge Boys.

Check out Tim's scene from The Lost Boys and see him in Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero" video below.

You can pick up The Lost Boys Soundtrack, featuring Tim's song "I Still Believe" (and songs by Echo & The Bunnymen, INXS/Jimmy Barnes and more) on vinyl in the BV shop.

Tim Capello - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri Aug 5th - Philly - PhilaMOCA

Sat Aug 6th - Newark NJ - QXT's

Fri Sept 2nd - Cincinnati, Oh - The Comet

Thu Aug 11th - NYC - Trans-Pecos