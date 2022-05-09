The Lounge Society announce debut album, share “Bloody Money”

Yorkshire, UK's The Lounge Society released their first EP last year and have now announced their debut album, Tired Of Liberty, which will be out August 26 via Speedy Wunderground. Like pretty much everything on Speedy Wunderground, the LP was produced by label founder Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg), who helped the band realize their thematic vision of a society that crumbles apart over the course of the record. "We wanted to start with a hard focus and end chaotically,” says Carey.

The first single from the album is "Blood Money," a driving track built around a spindly riff and a big chorus, featuring backing vocals by Anouska Sokolow of Honeyglaze and Jojo Orme of Heartworms. You can watch the hallucinogenic video, directed by Alex Evans, below.

"'Blood Money' is a reaction to the culture of greed that’s seeping into the corridors of power across the world," the band say. "It’s a song that completely captures this record and us as a band. It feels like the perfect development from our previous releases to our debut album and exactly how this record should be introduced. The balance of driving guitar riffs and the groove of the drums and bass is sort of a snapshot of the album. We’d never claim to be a purely dance based band and we’d never claim to be a purely guitar riff-based band because it’s the combination of the two which excites us. On Blood Money it felt like in the studio we took our sound to a different level. We approached the album recording in a totally fresh way to how we have recorded in the past and we got exactly what we wanted."

The Lounge Society also have UK tour dates lined up for the fall. Those are listed below.

The Lounge Society - Tired of Liberty

The Lounge Society - Tired Of Liberty:

1. People Are Scary

2. Blood Money

3. No Driver

4. Beneath The Screen

5. North Is Your Heart

6. Last Breath

7. Remains

8. Boredom Is A Drug

9. It's Just A Ride

10. Upheaval

11. Generation Game

The Lounge Society_Tour Poster

The Lounge Society - 2022 Tour Dates

24 Sept - Float Along Festival, Sheffield, UK

25 Sept – Bodega, Nottingham, UK

26 Sept – Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

27 Sept – Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh, UK

29 Sept – Brudenell, Leeds, UK

30 Sept – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

02 Oct – Patterns, Brighton, UK

04 Oct – Village Underground, London, UK

06 Oct – Joiners, Southampton, UK

08 Oct – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK