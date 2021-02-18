The Lounge Society prep debut EP for Speedy Wunderground (stream “Cain’s Heresy”)

After kickstarting their careers with the help of cult-favorite label Speedy Wunderground, the initial homebase of many politically-outspoken acts from overseas (including black midi, Fontaines D.C., Squid, and others), English foursome The Lounge Society have implemented themselves as a group to watch with two singles under their belts. Following those initial releases, the group — composed of members Cameron Davey (vocals/bass), Herbie May (guitar/bass), Hani Paskin-Hussain (guitar/bass) and Archie Dewis (drums) — are back with a new single, "Cain's Heresy," which accompanies the announcement of their debut EP, Silk for The Starving, due out June 18 via Speedy Wunderground.

Their new track, "Cain's Heresy," is, like their previous singles, a blunt and cutting social commentary, looking back to the biblical tale of the brothers Cain and Abel, whose rivalry had fatal consequences. The band says it's "a portrait of the world we’re headed to - where consumers lie sedated while 'This Week’s Hot Trend' and ‘101 Style Tips For Summer’ are forced down their throats by gloved hands. It’s our way of saying 'not on my watch.' Cain and Abel were brothers at war, and this song is our last stand in the war on culture which is being waged by corporations at the moment. Musically the song isn’t designed to fu*k about - we could’ve filled it with 7th chords and synths and bleeps and bloops but we wanted it to be raw and honest, and we think it sounds all the better for it."

See the EP tracklisting and cover art, and watch the track's accompanying music video, which finds the band shredding in a live setting, below. It was inspired by The Strokes' "The Modern Age" video, and it features a cameo from producer Gordon Raphael.

SILK FOR THE STARVING TRACKLIST

1 . Burn The Heather

2 . Television

3 . Cain's Heresy

4 . Valley Bottom Fever