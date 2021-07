Fans of late '90s / early 2000s New York rap, are you sitting down? The LOX (Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Styles P) and Dipset (Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones) will face off in a VERZUZ battle on August 3, and it'll stream live as always, but it will also be a ticketed, in-person event at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Thursday (7/15) at noon.