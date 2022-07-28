The LOX, Ja Rule, Mase, Marsha Ambrosius & more playing free ‘Rise Up NYC’ concert series

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new free concert series, Rise Up NYC, featuring ten events throughout the city's five boroughs, running through September, including performances by The LOX, Ja Rule, Mase, Marsha Ambrosius and more.

The series kicked off on Wednesday night (7/27) at Brooklyn's Wingate Park, where it will return to on Thursday (7/28) and Friday (7/28) The Queens dates, at Roy Wilkins Park, are on August 13 and 14; Manhattan dates are August 20 and 21 at St. Nicholas Park; Staten Island is September 1 at Midland Beach Parking Lot 8; The Bronx is September 8 at Orchard Beach; and the series closes with another Manhattan show at Times Square on September 12.

"We are inviting all New Yorkers to come together to celebrate culture, music, and unity as New York City rebounds from the pandemic," a statement from Adams reads. "Our city overcame many challenges over the past few years, but ‘Rise Up NYC’ will allow New Yorkers to enjoy one another and the city we call home once more. Music and the arts were a lifeline for us all during the last two years, and I am here to say that New York City supports its local artists and communities. We are going to hit the right notes and turn the dial up to 11 this summer. We invite all New Yorkers to join us for world-class entertainment in the city that never sleeps."

The lineup for the next four dates has been announced:

July 28: Brooklyn: Reggae/Soca at Wingate Park with Red Fox, Screechy Dan, Mr. Vegas, Cham, Skinny, Fabulous, Pumpa, and GBM Nutron, curated by Dahved Levy

with Red Fox, Screechy Dan, Mr. Vegas, Cham, Skinny, Fabulous, Pumpa, and GBM Nutron, curated by Dahved Levy July 29: Brooklyn: Hip Hop at Wingate Park with Vivian Green, HoodCelebrityy, and MASE, curated by Funk Flex

with Vivian Green, HoodCelebrityy, and MASE, curated by Funk Flex August 13: Queens: Hip Hop at Roy Wilkins Park with Ja Rule and The Lox, curated by Funk Flex

with Ja Rule and The Lox, curated by Funk Flex August 14: Queens: R&B at Roy Wilkins Park with Marsha Ambrosius, Raheem DeVaughn, Alison Hinds, Montel Jordan, and 112, curated by Funk Flex

Find more details about the shows on riseupnycconcerts.com, and stay tuned for the rest of the lineups.