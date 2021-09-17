The Lurking Fear (At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg, etc) announce new album, share “Cosmic Macabre”

The Lurking Fear, an old school style death metal band fronted by Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear, etc) and also featuring two other ATG members including original drummer Adrian Erlandsson, will follow their 2017 debut LP Out of the Voiceless Grave with their second album, Death, Madness, Horror, Decay, on November 19 via Century Media (pre-order). Tomas says:

With our second album we really wanted to produce a more coherent listening experience. The first one was a blast to put together, and I do love that it is dynamic, but we talked a lot about it and this time around we wanted the record to have more of a unified sound, so to say…We wanted it to sound like a band with their own identity. Therefor the writing sessions were more of a unified effort this time around, and all the writers in the band are part of more songs. The album is still dynamic, as it has both intense, faster “rippers” and a few more heavy moments, but the overall sound is more convincing, to my ears. I also wanted to evolve the lyrical concept further. Of course, there is still tons of Lovecraft influence throughout the album, but I also tampered with some more current horror writers and philosophers. I guess it is not a coincidence, but this album feels like the ugly stepchild of the new At The Gates album, lyrically. I delved into the ideas conveyed by thinkers like Ligotti and Thacker and added an extra layer of cosmic horror to the already Lovecraftian universe of THE LURKING FEAR. Still the same basic ideas, but just more developed, and philosophical, I guess you could say. Also, this time around, we talked more with our producer, Per Stålberg, before, so he and us were on the same page about which kind of album we wanted to make. The new album is more of everything, and we feel that the band finally is reaching its full potential. Enjoy!

The first single is "Cosmic Macabre," which stays faithful to the sound of early death metal without feeling retro, and it's unmistakably the work of Tomas Lindberg. About the song, he adds, "'Cosmic Macabre’ was one of the first tracks to be finalized for the new album. It is an old school Swedish death metal scorcher, but has some more quirky stuff thrown in for good measure. The lyrics deal with what lurks beyond the limits of the human comprehension. We felt it was a good first representation of the album as it contains a lot of the different elements of the record in one song." Listen and watch the Max Ljungberg-directed video below.

Earlier this year, At The Gates released their new album The Nightmare of Being. Get it on ultra clear vinyl.

Tracklist

1. Abyssal Slime

2. Death Reborn

3. Cosmic Macabre

4. Funeral Abyss

5. Death, Madness, Horror, Decay

6. Architects Of Madness

7. In A Thousand Horrors Crowned

8. Kaleidoscopic Mutations

9. Ageless Evil

10. One In Flesh

11. Restless Death

12.Leech Of The Aeons