The Magnetic Fields announce ’69 Love Songs’ 25th anniversary shows with original players

The Magnetic Fields' awesome triple CD opus 69 Love Songs turns 25 next year, and to celebrate they've announced a series of shows featuring the album's original players, happening in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and North Adams, MA.

Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms and Stephin Merritt will all be there, along with current Magnetic Fields members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. (LD Beghtol, who sang on the album, died in 2020.) 69 Love Songs will be played in full over two nights in each city, with NYC getting two full performances of the album across four days at Town Hall on April 3 & 4 and April 5 & 6.

You can register for the presale now through July 10, with the presale starting July 11.

The Magnetic Fields also have a few dates in July, including Philly and DC. All dates are listed below

The Magnetic Fields - 2023/2024 Tour Dates

JUL 14, 2023 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

JUL 15, 2023 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

JUL 16, 2023 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

MAR 22, 2024 - MASS MoCA - North Adams, MA (69 Love Songs)

MAR 23, 2024 - MASS MoCA - North Adams, MA (69 Love Songs)

APR 3, 2024 - The Town Hall - New York, NY (69 Love Songs)

APR 4, 2024 - The Town Hall - New York, NY (69 Love Songs)

APR 5, 2024 - The Town Hall - New York, NY (69 Love Songs)

APR 6, 2024 - The Town Hall - New York, NY (69 Love Songs)

APR 19, 2024 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL (69 Love Songs)

APR 20, 2024 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL (69 Love Songs)

APR 23, 2024 - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA (69 Love Songs)

APR 24, 2024 - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA (69 Love Songs)

APR 26, 2024 - The Curran Theatre - San Francisco, CA (69 Love Songs)

APR 27, 2024 - The Curran Theatre - San Francisco, CA (69 Love Songs)