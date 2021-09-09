The Magnetic Fields’ first lead singer Susan Anway, RIP

Susan Anway, who sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums -- 1991's Distant Plastic Trees and 1992's The Wayward Bus -- has passed away. The band broke the news on social media, writing:

It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our first singer, Susan Anway. We met Susan in the 80's in Boston, when she was the singer of a local band, "V;". She sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, "The Wayward Bus" and "Distant Plastic Trees". She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us.

Rest in peace, Susan.

Listen to some of the music she made with The Magnetic Fields and view more tributes below...