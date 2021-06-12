The Magnetic Fields reschedule tour, playing City Winery residencies
The Magnetic Fields were set to go on a tour of of City Winery locations last year -- playing multi-night residences at each -- which didn't happen due to you-know-what. That tour has been rescheduled for the fall. New dates start in Boston (October 23-25), then hit NYC (October 28-31), Philly (November 2-4), Washington, DC (November 6-8), Atlanta (November 11-12), Nashville (November 14) and finally Chicago (November 16-19). Christian Lee Hutson opens all dates which are listed below.
Tickets the NYC dates are currently sold out, but that may change as previous ticket-holders decide whether they will still attend the new dates, so if you're interested you can sign up for the waitlist. Tickets for all other dates on the City Winery tour are on sale.
The Magnetic Fields released Quickies last year and you can stream it below.
THE MAGNETIC FIELDS - 2021 TOUR DATES
OCT 23 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY
OCT 24 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY
OCT 25 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY
OCT 28 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY
OCT 29 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY
OCT 30 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY
OCT 31 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY
NOV 2 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY
NOV 3 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY
NOV 4 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY
NOV 6 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY
NOV 7 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY
NOV 8 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY
NOV 11 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY
NOV 12 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY
NOV 14 8:00 PM NASHVILLE, TN CITY WINERY
NOV 16 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY
NOV 17 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY
NOV 18 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY
NOV 19 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY