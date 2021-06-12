The Magnetic Fields reschedule tour, playing City Winery residencies

The Magnetic Fields were set to go on a tour of of City Winery locations last year -- playing multi-night residences at each -- which didn't happen due to you-know-what. That tour has been rescheduled for the fall. New dates start in Boston (October 23-25), then hit NYC (October 28-31), Philly (November 2-4), Washington, DC (November 6-8), Atlanta (November 11-12), Nashville (November 14) and finally Chicago (November 16-19). Christian Lee Hutson opens all dates which are listed below.

Tickets the NYC dates are currently sold out, but that may change as previous ticket-holders decide whether they will still attend the new dates, so if you're interested you can sign up for the waitlist. Tickets for all other dates on the City Winery tour are on sale.

The Magnetic Fields released Quickies last year and you can stream it below.

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS - 2021 TOUR DATES

OCT 23 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY

OCT 24 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY

OCT 25 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA CITY WINERY

OCT 28 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY

OCT 29 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY

OCT 30 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY

OCT 31 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY CITY WINERY

NOV 2 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 3 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 4 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA CITY WINERY

NOV 6 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 7 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 8 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC CITY WINERY

NOV 11 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY

NOV 12 8:00 PM ATLANTA, GA CITY WINERY

NOV 14 8:00 PM NASHVILLE, TN CITY WINERY

NOV 16 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 17 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 18 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY

NOV 19 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL CITY WINERY