‘The Mandalorian’ announces Season 2 premiere date (Baby Yoda’s back in October)

Well, here's one thing in 2020 to look forward to. The Mandalorian, Disney+'s series set in the Star Wars universe about a nameless bounty hunter and his adventures with a 50-year-old green "child" that most people call Baby Yoda (some people call the series that too), has announced it will be back for Season 2 on October 30. It is the way.

No other details have been officially shared about the second season, but we do know that it will feature appearances from -- SPOILER ALERT -- Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Michael Biehn (The Terminator)... and Temuera Morrison as a certain other famous masked bounty hunter last seen in live action falling into a Sarlacc pit.

The Mandalorian is up for 15 Emmys this year, including Best Drama and for Ludwig Göransson's terrific score. Speaking of the score, it's getting an eight-LP vinyl box set.