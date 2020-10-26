The Mandalorian retro-style Star Wars action figures on the way (S2 starts this week)

The much-anticipated second season of Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, begins this Friday (10/30) with more Baby Yoda, new planets, some old familiar faces/helmets we haven't seen on the show before, as well as new characters played by Rosario Dawson (Daredevil/Luke Cage), Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Justified), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), and Michael Biehn (The Terminator).

You may not be surprised that production on Mandalorian-related toys is ramping up considerably and among the offerings are a set of "Retro" action figures designed to fit right in with the original 3 3/4-inch Star Wars action figures made by Kenner in the '70s and '80s, complete with packaging has been made to look like its been sitting around on a shelf for 40 years. So far they've revealed action figures for Mando, Baby Yoda (we know, The Child), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), Kuiil (the little "I have spoken" guy), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). They're all poseable with accessories too.

And just like back in 1977, these toys will NOT be ready for Christmas but you can pre-order them now, put a card in that Mandalorian fan's stocking that says you'll get them in May. You can buy them separately or as part of a set with a case.

Hasbro is also making a "Vintage" line of 3 3/4 Mandalorian action figures that have a lot cooler detail to them and a lot more poseability ("super-articulated") which will be available in January.

Funko also has a robust line of vinyl Pop! Mandolorian figures, including a variety of Baby Yodas and even one for Werner Herzog's character, The Client. Check those out here and look at a few of the figures below.