The Marked Men announce 20th anniversary shows with Colleen Green

Cult punk faves The Marked Men haven't played shows since Brooklyn's Hardcore Hell in 2019, but that changes this year! They're doing a series of 20th anniversary shows, most of which have direct support from lo-fi pop punkster Colleen Green. That includes a newly-added show at Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on May 19 with additional support from Moral Panic, as well as their first Philly show in 15 years at First Unitarian Church on May 20. Tickets for TV Eye and the Church go on sale Friday (3/24) at noon and 10 AM, respectively.

The Marked Men also play an Austin Psych Fest night show and San Antonio with Colleen Green, and an LA show with TBA openers. All currently known dates are listed below.

The Marked Men -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/28 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX*

4/29 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX*

5/19 TV Eye Ridgewood, NY*

5/20 First Unitarian Church Philadephia, PA*

10/20 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

* - w/ Colleen Green