The Mars Volta announce fall tour (BV-Presented NYC show included), acoustic LP out now

The Mars Volta returned with their first album in a decade in 2022, and their new acoustic reimagining of those songs, Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon, is out today via Clouds Hill. Omar Rodríguez-López says it's the band's version of a "folk record," and you can stream it below.

The band will be on the road again starting with Shaky Knees in May, and they've added a round of North American dates in September. Like previous shows, they're with Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes. See all dates below.

The September shows include a new NYC show, which BrooklynVegan is psyched to be presenting, at Kings Theatre on September 22. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM eastern. Our presale runs until Thursday, April 27 at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM.

THE MARS VOLTA: 2023 TOUR

May 5 Fri Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States *

May 6 Sat Shaky Knees Central Park @ 11:30am Atlanta, GA, United States

May 9 Tue The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK, United States

May 10 Wed Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM, United States

May 12 Fri Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA, United States #

May 13 Sat Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ, United States

May 14 Sun Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX, United States

May 16 Tue Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX, United States

May 18 Thu Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA, United States

May 19 Fri 713 Music Hall Houston, TX, United States

May 21 Sun Welcome to Rockville Daytona Beach, FL, United States

May 24 Wed Pepsi Center Mexico City, Mexico

May 28 Sun MITA Rio de Janeiro Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 31 Wed Movistar Arena Santiago, Chile

Jun 4 Sun MITA São Paulo São Paulo, Brazil

Jun 7 Wed Primavera Porto Porto, Portugal

Jun 9 Fri Primavera Sound Madrid Arganda Del Rey, Spain

Jun 9 Fri Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 14 Wed Openluchttheater Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Belgium

Jun 16 Fri Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 17 Sat O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 18 Sun Troxy London, United Kingdom

Jun 21 Wed PGE Narodowy Warszawa, Poland ^

Jun 24 Sat Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany

Jun 26 Mon Maimarktgelände Parkplatz Mannheim, Germany ^

Sep 13 Wed Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN, United States *

Sep 15 Fri GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI, United States *

Sep 16 Sat Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH, United States *

Sep 19 Tue The National Richmond, VA, United States *

Sep 20 Wed Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD, United States *

Sep 22 Fri Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Sep 23 Sat College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT, United States *

Sep 25 Mon MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada *

Sep 27 Wed Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Sep 29 Fri Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY, United States

Sep 30 Sat The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH, United States *

Oct 1 Sun Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, United States *

Oct 3 Tue The Factory Chesterfield, MO, United States *

Oct 8 Sun Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Oct 9 Mon Red Rocks Amphitheatre Denver, CO

Oct 11 Wed The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

* with Teri Gender Bender

# with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Thundercat

^ with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop

See more pictures from The Mars Volta's September 30 Terminal 5 show, their first NYC show in over a decade, below.