The Mars Volta add shows to reunion tour

The Mars Volta just returned with their first song in a decade, "Blacklight Shine," and news of a reunion tour this fall. They've now added a few new dates to that tour: additional shows in NYC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local, and you can see their updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on September 30 at Terminal 5, the night after the first, on 9/29 at the same venue.

Watch the 11-minute video for "Blacklight Shine," which was directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López, below.

THE MARS VOLTA: 2022 TOUR

09/23 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

09/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House

09/29 New York, NY – Terminal 5

09/30 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/01 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/03 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/05 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/06 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/08 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10/11 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/14 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

10/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10/19 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/22 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium