The Mars Volta add shows to reunion tour
The Mars Volta just returned with their first song in a decade, "Blacklight Shine," and news of a reunion tour this fall. They've now added a few new dates to that tour: additional shows in NYC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local, and you can see their updated dates below.
The new NYC show is on September 30 at Terminal 5, the night after the first, on 9/29 at the same venue.
Watch the 11-minute video for "Blacklight Shine," which was directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López, below.
THE MARS VOLTA: 2022 TOUR
09/23 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
09/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House
09/29 New York, NY – Terminal 5
09/30 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/01 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/03 Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/05 Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/06 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/08 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
10/11 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
10/14 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
10/18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10/19 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/22 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium