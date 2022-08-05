The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years, share new song & video, “Vigil”

Before they released a pair of singles earlier this summer, it had been 10 years since we'd seen new music from The Mars Volta. Today they've released a third, along with the announcement of a new, self-titled album. The Mars Volta is due September 16, and new single "Vigil" continues down the more ethereal path of the previous two singles. It also, like both other singles, comes with an accompanying short film directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López that "depict[s] the beauty of life in Puerto Rico and rail against U.S. colonial rule." Check it out, along with the artwork and tracklist for the new album, below.

The Mars Volta are also going on tour for the first time in a decade, and many shows (including the pair in NYC) are already sold out. All the dates are below.

The Mars Volta s/t loading...

The Mars Volta Track Listing

1. Blacklight Shine

2. Graveyard Love

3. Shore Story

4. Blank Condolences

5. Vigil

6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón

7. Cerulea

8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks

9. Palm Full Of Crux

10. No Case Gain

11. Tourmaline

12. Equus 3

13. Collapsible Shoulders

14. The Requisition

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI – ADDED SHOW

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT