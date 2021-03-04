The Mars Volta announce 18-LP box set, unreleased material included

The Mars Volta began teasing something not too long ago, and now we know what it is. The Clouds Hill online store now lists La Realidad De Los Sueños, a massive box set featuring the band's entire discography, and some unreleased material. The 18-LP set is limited to 5,000 copies, and features Tremulant, De-Loused In The Comatorium, Frances The Mute, Amputechture, The Bedlam In Goliath, Octahedron and Noctourniquet on 180g black vinyl, as well as Landscape Tantrums ("the unfinished original recordings of De-Loused In The Comatorium), A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children and Eunuch Provocateur ("the unreleased versions from the De-Loused In The Comatorium session"), a photo book of behind-the-scenes shots, and two pins. It's due out April 23, and here's what the whole thing looks like:

From the description:

The Mars Volta - "La Realidad De Los Sueños" - 18 LP Box-Set.

"La Realidad De Los Sueños" is literally "the reality of dreams" for the numerous The Mars Volta fans all around the world. It not only contains the band's whole studio discography but also some true treasures like "Landscape Tantrums", unreleased material from the De-Loused In The Comatorium Sessions and a photo-book with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots. The 18 LP set is limited to 5.000 copies, pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and comes with a characteristic and The Mars Volta-esque designed box. Rack included and ready-made for a perfect presentation. Including the studio EPs / albums:

Tremulant

De-Loused In The Comatorium

Frances The Mute

Amputechture

The Bedlam In Goliath

Octahedron

Noctourniquet

Plus the unfinished original recordings of De-Loused In The Comatorium:

Landscape Tantrums

Plus the unreleased versions from the De-Loused In The Comatorium session:

A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children

Eunuch Provocateur

And:

Photo book of exclusive behind-the-scenes photography

2 Pins