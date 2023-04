Tickets for The Mars Volta's BrooklynVegan-presented show at Kings Theatre on September 22 are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (4/26) at 10 AM until Thursday (4/27) at 10 PM. Use the password BVMV23.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM. See all of The Mars Volta's upcoming dates here.