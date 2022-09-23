The Mars Volta on tour now — Win tickets to the Boston show, check out all dates

After kicking things off with a home state show in Deep Ellum, TX, The Mars Volta -- who just released a new album -- are on their reunion tour, their first outing in a decade. They'll be out on the road through late October. All dates are listed below.

They'll hit NYC's Terminal 5 twice this month before playing a Boston show on Saturday, October 1 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Tickets for that Boston show are still available, and we have a pair to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

The Mars Volta at MGM Music Hall Giveaway



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Watch video and see the setlist from The Mars Volta's Deep Ellum show HERE. Pick up the new album on vinyl HERE, and see all of their upcoming dates below.

THE MARS VOLTA: 2022 TOUR

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA