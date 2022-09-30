The Mars Volta played their first NYC show in over a decade at Terminal 5 (pics, video, setlist)

Having recently released their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta are on their reunion tour now, which stopped in NYC on Thursday night (9/29) for the first of two shows at Terminal 5. They've been keeping their setlist almost exactly the same so far on this run, playing just a couple of songs, "Blacklight Shine" and "Graveyard Love," from the new album, with the rest focused on their classic debut LP De-Loused in the Comatorium, along with a few songs from Frances the Mute and one each from Amputechture and Noctourniquet. They sounded great and the sold out crowd at T5 was digging every minute.

Teri Gender Bender, aka Le Butcherettes founder Teresa Suárez Cosío, opened the night, and you can check out pictures from both sets below, along with The Mars Volta's setlist and some attendee video clips from their set.

The Mars Volta play a second show at Terminal 5 tonight (9/30), and from there their tour continues through late October. See all dates below, and shop for their albums on vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: THE MARS VOLTA @ TERMINAL 5, 9/29/2022

Vicarious Atonement

Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of)

Eriatarka

Graveyard Love

L'Via L'Viaquez

Empty Vessels Make the Loudest Sound

Cygnus....Vismund Cygnus

Blacklight Shine

Drunkship of Lanterns

The Widow

Cicatriz ESP

Televators

Son et lumiere

Inertiatic ESP

THE MARS VOLTA: 2022 TOUR

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA