The Mars Volta played their first show in 10 years (setlist, videos)

Last week, The Mars Volta released their first new album in a decade -- a lighter, more concise self-titled LP that's a pretty drastic departure from their previous material -- and last night (9/22) they began their reunion tour in their home state of Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum. They played just two songs off the new album, and otherwise leaned most heavily on their classic debut LP De-Loused in the Comatorium, alongside three favorites from Frances the Mute, a couple tracks from Amputechture, and one song from their final pre-hiatus album, 2012's Noctourniquet. Check out videos and the setlist from the show below.

The Mars Volta's tour hits NYC on September 29 & 30 at Terminal 5. All remaining dates are listed below.

The Mars Volta @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - 9/22/22 Setlist (via)

Vicarious Atonement

Roulette Dares (The Haunt Of)

Eriatarka

Graveyard Love

L'Via L'Viaquez

Empty Vessels Make the Loudest Sound

Cygnus....Vismund Cygnus

Drunkship of Lanterns

Viscera Eyes

The Widow

Cicatriz ESP

Blacklight Shine

Televators

Son et lumiere

Inertiatic ESP

The Mars Volta -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA