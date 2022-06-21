The Mars Volta release first song in 10 years, “Blacklight Shine,” announce reunion tour

After teasing new music with a cube in LA's Grand Park, The Mars Volta have released their first new song in ten years, "Blacklight Shine," along with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. The actual song is only three minutes, and it finds The Mars Volta putting a soulful twist on their usual Latin psych, but it comes with an 11-minute video featuring dancing and traditional hand drumming/chants. Check it out below.

The Mars Volta have also announced a reunion tour, including dates in Dallas, Atlanta, Philly, NYC, Boston, DC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and LA. The NYC show is September 29 at Terminal 5. Support comes from Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes (and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez's band Bosnian Rainbows). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

The Mars Volta's last album was 2012's Noctourniquet, and the band called it quits that same year. In the time since then, Cedric and Omar reunited At the Drive In and released the new album in•ter a•li•a in 2017, before putting that band to rest once again in 2018. Last year, The Mars Volta put out an 18-LP box set with previously unreleased material.

The Mars Volta -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA