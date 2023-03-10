The Mars Volta releasing acoustic LP; hear reimagined “Blank Condolences”

The Mars Volta returned with their first album in a decade last year, and they've reimagined those songs for a new stripped down, acoustic release. Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon, which Omar Rodríguez-López says is the band's version of a "folk record," is due out April 21 via Clouds Hill. They've shared the new version of "Blank Condolences," which you can hear below.

The Mars Volta will be on tour starting with Shaky Knees in May, and they've added a late show ahead of their set at the festival, on May 5 at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale today (3/10) at 10 AM ET. See all dates below.

THE MARS VOLTA: 2023 TOUR

Teri Gender Bender Tour:

05/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

05/06 Atlanta, GA – Central Park (‘Shaky Knees‘)

05/09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

05/10 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

05/12 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Thundercat)

05/13 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

05/14 El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

05/16 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena

05/18 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

05/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (mo Teri Gender Bender)

The Mars Volta:

05/24 Mexico City, MEX – Pepsi Center

05/28 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – MITA Rio de Janeiro

05/31 Santiago, CHL – Movistar Arena

06/04 Sao Paulo, BRA – MITA Sao Paulo

06/07 Porto, POR – Primavera Porto

06/09 Arganda del Rey, SPA – Primavera Sound Madrid

06/09-11 Hilvarenbeek, NET – Best Kept Secret

06/14 Antwerp, BEL – Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

06/16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

06/17 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

06/18 London, UK – Troxy

06/21 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Iggy Pop)

06/24 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall

06/26 Mannheim, GER – Maimarktgelande Parkplatz (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Iggy Pop)