The Mars Volta releasing acoustic LP; hear reimagined “Blank Condolences”
The Mars Volta returned with their first album in a decade last year, and they've reimagined those songs for a new stripped down, acoustic release. Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon, which Omar Rodríguez-López says is the band's version of a "folk record," is due out April 21 via Clouds Hill. They've shared the new version of "Blank Condolences," which you can hear below.
The Mars Volta will be on tour starting with Shaky Knees in May, and they've added a late show ahead of their set at the festival, on May 5 at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale today (3/10) at 10 AM ET. See all dates below.
THE MARS VOLTA: 2023 TOUR
Teri Gender Bender Tour:
05/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
05/06 Atlanta, GA – Central Park (‘Shaky Knees‘)
05/09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
05/10 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
05/12 San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Thundercat)
05/13 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
05/14 El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
05/16 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena
05/18 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
05/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville (mo Teri Gender Bender)
The Mars Volta:
05/24 Mexico City, MEX – Pepsi Center
05/28 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – MITA Rio de Janeiro
05/31 Santiago, CHL – Movistar Arena
06/04 Sao Paulo, BRA – MITA Sao Paulo
06/07 Porto, POR – Primavera Porto
06/09 Arganda del Rey, SPA – Primavera Sound Madrid
06/09-11 Hilvarenbeek, NET – Best Kept Secret
06/14 Antwerp, BEL – Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
06/16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
06/17 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
06/18 London, UK – Troxy
06/21 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Iggy Pop)
06/24 Berlin, GER – Verti Music Hall
06/26 Mannheim, GER – Maimarktgelande Parkplatz (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers & Iggy Pop)