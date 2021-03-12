The Mars Volta releasing unheard ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’ recordings digitally

The Mars Volta re-emerged earlier this month with a teaser that wound up being for a huge box set called La Realidad De Los Sueños, featuring the band's entire discography as well as some unreleased material. Among that unreleased material was Landscape Tantrums, "the unfinished original recordings of De-Loused In The Comatorium." Those who couldn't get their hands on the pricey, limited-edition box set but still want to hear those recordings are now in luck: the band will release them digitally on April 23 via Clouds Hill, Rolling Stone reports.

Rick Rubin co-produced De-Loused, but the Landscape Tantrums recordings pre-date his involvement with the record. Producer Johan Scheerer of Clouds Hill, who worked on La Realidad De Los Sueños, told Rolling Stone, "Anyone listening to these tracks will get a glimpse into that time, into Omar’s soul. It is a central part of the band’s history, the recordings prove just how much this band had to share, even so soon after its founding."

The first single from Landscape Tantrums, "Intertiatic ESP," is due to drop on March 26; stay tuned for that. In the mean time, stream De-Loused In The Comatorium below.