The Mars Volta share new song & video, “Graveyard Love”

The Mars Volta recently released their first new song in 10 years, "Blacklight Shine," and announced a reunion tour, and now they've released a second new single, "Graveyard Love." Like the last single, it really leans into their trippy Latin psych side, eschewing their harder rock influences, and it feels like a song that was really worth coming back for. Also like the last single, it comes with a short film, and you can check that out below. Also check out the virtual version of the #VOLTACUBE that The Mars Volta originally debuted in LA's Grand Park.

The band's upcoming tour includes a sold-out three-night stand in LA, a sold-out two-night stand in NYC, and several other dates (many of which are sold out, some of which are still on sale). All are listed below.

The Mars Volta -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI – ADDED SHOW

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT