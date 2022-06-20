The Mars Volta tease new music in a cube in LA’s Grand Park

The Mars Volta released Noctourniquet in 2012, and broke up in 2013; there hasn't been new music from the band since, but that may be about to change. Producer and Cloud Hill Recordings founder and owner Johann Scheerer posted a cryptic Instagram story last week teasing dates (June 19-21) and coordinates that pointed to Los Angeles' Grand Park. The band posted it too, and fans who have gone in person have been greeted with a cube:

According to those who went inside, they heard a three-minute teaser of new music from the band. No phones were allowed in the cube, so recordings haven't surfaced, but one Redditor described it in detail:

See more pictures from outside below.

There's been no word yet on when we can expect new music from The Mars Volta to be released. Stay tuned.

The band released a massive box set featuring their entire discography and some unreleased material last year, and also shared Landscape Tantrums, "the unfinished original recordings of De-Loused In The Comatorium," digitally. Stream that below.

