The Mars Volta teasing something

UPDATE: It's a huge box set.

The Mars Volta have been broken up since 2013, but Cedric Bixler-Zavala has previously hinted at the possibility of a reunion, and in 2020, guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López released The Clouds Hill Tapes, a triple-LP collection of his solo material, produced by Johann Scheerer and recorded with different guest musicians.

Clouds Hill, which Rodríguez-López considers his "creative second home," has now shared a new teaser. Along with the text "COMING SOON // The Mars Volta," there's a video where, in brief flashes, the words "The Mars Volta" and "La Realidad De Los Sueños" (the reality of dreams) appear:

We're not sure exactly what they're teasing yet, but stay tuned.

Talking about a possible Mars Volta reunion in 2019, Cedric said, "What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel. Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards ...it’s new shit, new people, left turns , tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms."