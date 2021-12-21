The Marvelettes’ Wanda Young, RIP

Wanda Young of Motown girl group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. UDiscoverMusic.com reports that the news came via Claudette Robinson of The Miracles, who wrote, "Wanda was a star on Earth and now she is a star in Heaven. Put on some #Marvelettes and turn it up.”

The Marvelettes met in high school in Inkster, Michigan, and formed in 1960 and Young joined the group after Georgia Dobbins left. She joined in time to record classic 1961 single "Please Mr. Postman" going to #1 and other hits included "Playboy," "Beechwood 4-5789," "Don't Mess with Bill," and "I'll Keep Holding On" on which Wanda sang lead vocals.

Rest in peace, Wanda.