The Menzingers add dates to ‘On the Impossible Past’ tour with Touche Amore & Screaming Females

The Menzingers have added more dates to their On the Impossible Past 10th anniversary tour, which is with the amazing lineup of Touche Amore and Screaming Females. Since first announcing the tour, they upped it from two Asbury Park shows to four, and there have been second nights added in NYC, Boston, and Philly.

Three of the Asbury Park shows are sold out, but you can still get tickets to the one on November 3 at House of Independents.

The first NYC show (11/8 at LPR) is sold out but tickets are on sale now for the second night on 11/9 at LPR. You can also still get tickets to the Long Island show on 11/10. Updated dates on the tour poster below.

The Menzingers are also playing On the Impossible Past in full at Riot Fest, and set times for that festival were just released today.

Read our 10th anniversary retrospective on On the Impossible Past for more.