The Menzingers announce 2022 tour w/ Oso Oso & Sincere Engineer (BV presale for NYC)

The Menzingers are hitting the road this spring on a headlining tour. They've announced a run of North American dates, beginning in April, with great support from Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer. They also have a few Canadian co-headlining dates with Hot Water Music. See all dates below.

The tour includes a pair of Brooklyn shows on May 11 and 12 at Warsaw, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVMENZ.

There's also a Sayreville, NJ show earlier in the tour on April 2 at Starland Ballroom, and Los Angeles shows on April 22 and 23 at The Roxy Theatre. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on general sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time.

The Menzingers also have shows coming up this month at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads on December 9 (with Maxwell Stern & The Colliders and Golden Apples), December 10 (with Anika Pyle and Maxwell Stern & The Colliders), and December 11 (with Anika Pyle and Sold), and Harrisburg, PA's Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center on December 18.

Speaking of Hot Water Music, their new album Feel The Void is due out on March 18 via Equal Vision, and they're touring in North American beginning in January, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 24 and NJ's Crossroads on March 25 and 26.

In addition to the tour with The Menzingers, Oso Oso are also playing one of the upcoming Counter Intuitive holiday shows, and touring in the UK with Cavetown and Sara Kays.

Sincere Engineer released a great new album, Bless My Psyche, in September.

THE MENZINGERS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Thu, DEC 9 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

Fri, DEC 10 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

Sat, DEC 11 Crossroads Garwood, NJ

Sat, DEC 18 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA

Fri, APR 1, 2022 Anthology Rochester, NY

Sat, APR 2, 2022 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sun, APR 3, 2022 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA

Wed, APR 6, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

Thu, APR 7, 2022 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH

Fri, APR 8, 2022 Magic Stick Detroit, MI

Sat, APR 9, 2022 Phoenix Concert Hall Toronto, Canada

Sun, APR 10, 2022 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

Wed, APR 13, 2022 Union Hall Edmonton, Canada

Thu, APR 14, 2022 The Palace Theatre Calgary, Canada

Sat, APR 16, 2022 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, Canada

Sun, APR 17, 2022 El Corazon Seattle, WA

Tue, APR 19, 2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Thu, APR 21, 2022 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA

Fri, APR 22, 2022 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sat, APR 23, 2022 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sun, APR 24, 2022 The Glasshouse Pomona, CA

Mon, APR 25, 2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

Thu, APR 28, 2022 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Trees Dallas, TX

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 The Beacham Orlando, FL

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 The Orpheum Tampa Tampa, FL

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 Black Cat Washington, DC

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA