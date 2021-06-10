The Menzingers announce fall US tour

The Menzingers will be supporting Rise Against on tour this summer, and now they've announced a fall headlining tour to follow those dates. It begins on September 17 in Pittsburgh and includes stops in Lancaster, Denver, Providence, Buffalo, Woodstock, Syracuse, Cincinatti, Long Island, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The Long Island date is on November 2 at 89 North (tickets), and the NYC date is on November 3 at Le Poisson Rouge (tickets). Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday June 11 at 10 AM local time.

They've also listed five dates with the venue and location still to be announced, October 20-24. Stay tuned for more info on those.

The Menzingers released From Exile, a full-album acoustic reworking of 2019's Hello Exile, last year; stream it below.

THE MENZINGERS: 2021 TOUR

Aug 3 Tue MECU Pavilion Baltimore, MD, United States *

Aug 4 Wed Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC, United States *

Aug 6 Fri Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, United States *

Aug 7 Sat St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, FL, United States *

Aug 9 Mon Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL, United States *

Aug 10 Tue Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA, United States *

Aug 12 Thu Bayou Music Center Houston, TX, United States *

Aug 13 Fri Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX, United States *

Aug 15 Sun South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX, United States *

Aug 17 Tue Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ, United States *

Aug 18 Wed Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA, United States *

Aug 20 Fri The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, NV, United States *

Aug 21 Sat Five Point Amphitheater Irvine, CA, United States *

Aug 22 Sun Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, United States *

Aug 24 Tue The Complex Outdoor Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

Aug 27 Fri Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO, United States *

Aug 28 Sat Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL, United States *

Sep 17 Fri Four Chord Music Fest Washington, PA, United States

Sep 18 Sat Tellus 360 Lancaster, PA, United States

Sep 24 Fri Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival Las Vegas, NV, United States

Oct 1 Fri Washington Ft. Collins, CO, United States

Oct 2 Sat Marquis Theater Denver, CO, United States

Oct 3 Sun Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO, United States

Oct 8 Fri The Met Providence, RI, United States

Oct 9 Sat Philly Music Fest Ardmore, PA, United States

Oct 10 Sun Philly Music Fest Ardmore, PA, United States

Oct 12 Tue Rec Room Buffalo, NY, United States

Oct 14 Thu Colony Woodstock, NY, United States

Oct 15 Fri The Lost Horizon Syracuse, NY, United States

Oct 16 Sat Palladium Worcester, MA, United States

Oct 17 Sun Webster Theater Hartford, CT, United States

Oct 20 Wed TBA

Oct 21 Thu TBA

Oct 22 Fri TBA

Oct 23 Sat TBA

Oct 24 Sun TBA

Oct 26 Tue Southgate House Cincinatti, OH, United States

Oct 28 Thu Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC, United States

Oct 29 Fri The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States

Oct 30 Sat V Club Huntington, WV, United States

Nov 2 Tue 89 North Long Island, NY, United States

Nov 3 Wed Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY, United States

* - supporting Rise Against