The Menzingers announce first full-band livestream, from Will Yip’s Studio 4

The Menzingers are releasing their not-your-average-acoustic-album From Exile (a drastically reworked, folk music-inspired version of 2019's Hello, Exile) digitally on September 25 via Epitaph and physically on November 13, and right in between, they'll do their first full-band livestream (and first time performing together at all since March) on October 10 at 9 PM ET. It goes down as part of Will Yip's Live At Studio 4 (where The Menzingers recorded their last two albums) series, which kicked off in August with Tigers Jaw. Tickets and accompanying merch are available now at liveatstudio4.com.

Stream two songs from From Exile and The Menzingers' recently released protest song "America Pt. 2" below.

Menzingers members Tom May and Greg Barnett also appear in the upcoming, just-announced Anti-Flag documentary.

