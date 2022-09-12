The Menzingers bringing ‘On the Possible Past’ acoustic demos EP to streaming, share lyric video
The Menzingers' classic breakthrough album On the Impossible Past turned 10 earlier this year, and the band will be playing it in full at Riot Fest this weekend, and then at The Fest, and then on their fall tour with Touche Amore and Screaming Females. They've also just announced that the album's accompanying limited vinyl-only acoustic demos EP On the Possible Past will come to streaming services for the first time ever on November 4 via Epitaph (pre-save), and along with that announcement comes a lyric video for the acoustic version of "Burn." Check it out below.
"This record changed our lives forever," guitarist/vocalist Tom May said. "The last ten years have been a whirlwind of vans and airplanes, loud stages, late nights, love, dear friends, and once in a lifetime experiences. On the Impossible Past was the ticket. It was a rocket that took the four of us from our small smoke-filled basement in South Philly to stages in cities all over the world."
The Menzingers' tour begins with four Asbury Park shows at House of Independents on November 3, 4, 5 & 6, hits NYC on November 8 & 9 at Le Poisson Rouge, and Long Island on November 10 at Stereo Garden. All dates are listed below.
On the Possible Past Tracklist
Good Things (demo)
Burn (demo)
Ava (demo)
Sun Hotel #2 (demo)
Sculptors and Vandals (demo)
Casey (demo)
I Can’t Seem To Tell (demo)
Freedom Bridge (demo)
The Menzingers -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sep-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Oct-28-30 Gainesville, FL The Fest
with Touche Amore and Screaming Females:
Nov-03 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
Nov-04 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
Nov-05 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
Nov-06 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
Nov-08 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
Nov-09 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
Nov-10 Patchogue, NY Stereo Garden
Nov-11 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Nov-13 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Nov-14 Richmond, VA The National
Nov-15 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Nov-16 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Nov-18 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
Nov-19 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
Nov-20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
Nov-25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Nov-26 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Nov-27 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Nov-29 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's
Nov-30 Dallas, TX Amplified Live
Dec-02 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep
Dec-03 Fort Collins, CO Washington's
Dec-04 Denver, CO Summit
Dec-06 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory - Santa Ana
Dec-07, San Diego, CA The Observatory - North Park
Dec-08 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater
Dec-09 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades
Dec-10 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall