The Menzingers bringing ‘On the Possible Past’ acoustic demos EP to streaming, share lyric video

The Menzingers' classic breakthrough album On the Impossible Past turned 10 earlier this year, and the band will be playing it in full at Riot Fest this weekend, and then at The Fest, and then on their fall tour with Touche Amore and Screaming Females. They've also just announced that the album's accompanying limited vinyl-only acoustic demos EP On the Possible Past will come to streaming services for the first time ever on November 4 via Epitaph (pre-save), and along with that announcement comes a lyric video for the acoustic version of "Burn." Check it out below.

"This record changed our lives forever," guitarist/vocalist Tom May said. "The last ten years have been a whirlwind of vans and airplanes, loud stages, late nights, love, dear friends, and once in a lifetime experiences. On the Impossible Past was the ticket. It was a rocket that took the four of us from our small smoke-filled basement in South Philly to stages in cities all over the world."

The Menzingers' tour begins with four Asbury Park shows at House of Independents on November 3, 4, 5 & 6, hits NYC on November 8 & 9 at Le Poisson Rouge, and Long Island on November 10 at Stereo Garden. All dates are listed below.

On the Possible Past Tracklist

Good Things (demo)

Burn (demo)

Ava (demo)

Sun Hotel #2 (demo)

Sculptors and Vandals (demo)

Casey (demo)

I Can’t Seem To Tell (demo)

Freedom Bridge (demo)

The Menzingers -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Oct-28-30 Gainesville, FL The Fest

with Touche Amore and Screaming Females:

Nov-03 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Nov-04 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Nov-05 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Nov-06 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

Nov-08 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Nov-09 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Nov-10 Patchogue, NY Stereo Garden

Nov-11 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

Nov-13 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Nov-14 Richmond, VA The National

Nov-15 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Nov-16 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Nov-18 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

Nov-19 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Nov-20 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

Nov-25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Nov-26 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Nov-27 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Nov-29 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's

Nov-30 Dallas, TX Amplified Live

Dec-02 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

Dec-03 Fort Collins, CO Washington's

Dec-04 Denver, CO Summit

Dec-06 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory - Santa Ana

Dec-07, San Diego, CA The Observatory - North Park

Dec-08 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theater

Dec-09 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

Dec-10 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall