The Menzingers doing ‘On the Impossible Past’ tour w/ Touche Amore & Screaming Females

The Menzingers' classic breakthrough album On the Impossible Past turned 10 earlier this year, and the band will celebrate the anniversary by performing it in full on tour this year! Making things even more exciting, support comes from two other amazing bands: Touche Amore and Screaming Females.

Before the tour, The Menzingers are making stops at the Punk In Drublic fests in Cleveland and Detroit, Riot Fest, and The Fest (and they're confirmed to be playing the album at Riot Fest and The Fest too), and then the tour goes down in November and December.

Things kick off with four shows in the NYC-area: Asbury Park's House of Independents on November 5 & 6, NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on November 8, and Long Island's Stereo Garden on November 10. Tickets for those shows (and all dates) go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM local, with presales for NYC and NJ starting Thursday (5/19) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

For those in LA, the tour hits The Belasco on December 8 and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (5/19) at 10 AM PT for that one. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

UPDATE: PRESALE PASSWORDS FOR NYC & LA HERE.

Read our 10th anniversary retrospective on the album and stream it below...

