The Menzingers expand fall tour with 2nd NYC show

The Menzingers recently announced a fall headlining tour following their dates supporting Rise Against. Their NYC date, at Le Poisson Rouge on November 3, sold out, so they've added a second show at the same venue. It happens on November 4, and tickets are on sale now.

The Menzingers will also be joining Bouncing Souls for their annual Stoked for the Summer show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 5. That lineup also includes Sick Of It All, The Suicide Machines, and Soul Glo, and tickets go on sale Friday, 6/18 at 10 AM.

See all of The Menzingers' upcoming dates below.

THE MENZINGERS: 2021 TOUR

Aug 3 Tue MECU Pavilion Baltimore, MD, United States *

Aug 4 Wed Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC, United States *

Aug 6 Fri Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, United States *

Aug 7 Sat St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, FL, United States *

Aug 9 Mon Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL, United States *

Aug 10 Tue Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA, United States *

Aug 12 Thu Bayou Music Center Houston, TX, United States *

Aug 13 Fri Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX, United States *

Aug 15 Sun South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX, United States *

Aug 17 Tue Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ, United States *

Aug 18 Wed Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA, United States *

Aug 20 Fri The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, NV, United States *

Aug 21 Sat Five Point Amphitheater Irvine, CA, United States *

Aug 22 Sun Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA, United States *

Aug 24 Tue The Complex Outdoor Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

Aug 27 Fri Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO, United States *

Aug 28 Sat Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL, United States *

Sep 5 Sun Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ, United States #

Sep 17 Fri Four Chord Music Fest Washington, PA, United States

Sep 18 Sat Tellus 360 Lancaster, PA, United States

Sep 24 Fri Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival Las Vegas, NV, United States

Oct 1 Fri Washington Ft. Collins, CO, United States

Oct 2 Sat Marquis Theater Denver, CO, United States

Oct 3 Sun Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO, United States

Oct 8 Fri The Met Providence, RI, United States

Oct 9 Sat Philly Music Fest Ardmore, PA, United States

Oct 10 Sun Philly Music Fest Ardmore, PA, United States

Oct 12 Tue Rec Room Buffalo, NY, United States

Oct 14 Thu Colony Woodstock, NY, United States

Oct 15 Fri The Lost Horizon Syracuse, NY, United States

Oct 16 Sat Palladium Worcester, MA, United States

Oct 17 Sun Webster Theater Hartford, CT, United States

Oct 20 Wed TBA

Oct 21 Thu TBA

Oct 22 Fri TBA

Oct 23 Sat TBA

Oct 24 Sun TBA

Oct 26 Tue Southgate House Cincinatti, OH, United States

Oct 28 Thu Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC, United States

Oct 29 Fri The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States

Oct 30 Sat V Club Huntington, WV, United States

Nov 2 Tue 89 North Long Island, NY, United States

Nov 3 Wed Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY, United States

Nov 4 Thu Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY, United States

* - supporting Rise Against

# - with Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, The Suicide Machines, and Soul Glo