The Menzingers officially release “Bad Actors,” announce tour

The Menzingers have officially released their song "Bad Actors," an After the Party outtake that was first introduced to the public when The Menzingers included it in a playlist they made for a Philadelphia Eagles game. It's a classic-sounding Menzingers anthem and you can stream it below.

They also announced a short Northeast tour for May, including shows in Syracuse, Worcester, Portland, Buffalo, Albany, and more. Tickets are on sale now. All dates below.

The Menzingers -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 05 Sharkey’s Summer Stage Syracuse, NY

May 06 Palladium Worcester, MA

May 07 Aura Portland, ME

May 09 Le Studio TD Montreal, QC

May 10 London Music Hall London, ON

May 11 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

May 12 Empire Live Albany, NY

May 13 HMAC Harrisburg, PA