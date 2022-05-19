The Menzingers’ ‘On the Impossible Past’ shows in NYC & LA on presale (passwords here)

Yesterday, The Menzingers announced a tour where they'll play On the Impossible Past in full for its 10th anniversary, with amazing support from Touche Amore and Screaming Females, and today (5/19) tickets are on presale.

For those in NYC, tickets to see the band at Le Poisson Rouge on November 8 are on presale now. PASSWORD = IMPOSSIBLE.

If you're in LA, tickets for the show at The Belasco on December go on BrooklynVegan presale at 10 AM Pacific. PASSWORD = BVSoCal.

If you miss out any of today's presales, tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed on the poster below.