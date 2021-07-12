The Microphones add 2nd NYC show to tour

Phil Elverum recently announced his first tour as The Microphones in 18 years, supporting his first album under his old moniker in 17 years, 2020's excellent Microphones in 2020. It includes an NYC show at an ornate Brooklyn church, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity. Tickets to that are sold out, so they've added a second late show on the same night, March 8, 2022, in the same venue. Tickets to the late show go on sale Friday, 7/16 at 10 AM.

See all dates on Microphones' 2022 tour, which run through February and March, and stream Microphones in 2020, below.

THE MICROPHONES: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

Tue. Mar. 1, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre#

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

Sun. Mar. 6, 2022 - Portland, ME @ Space #

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre #

Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church (late show)

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary #

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre #