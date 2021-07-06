The Microphones announce 2022 tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC church show)

Phil Elverum brought back his old moniker The Microphones last year for Microphones in 2020, his excellent first album under the name in 17 years. Now he's announced a 2022 tour as The Microphones, the project's first tour in 18 years. It runs through February and March in North America, with Ragana as support for the first few dates, and Emily Sprague for most of the rest of the shows; see all dates below.

The NYC show is at a gorgeous, ornate Brooklyn church, on March 8, 2022 at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity.

THE MICROPHONES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

Tue. Mar. 1, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre#

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

Sat. Mar. 5, 2022 - Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

Sun. Mar. 6, 2022 - Portland, ME @ Space #

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre #

Tue. Mar. 8, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary #

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre #

* = Ragana supporting

# = Emily Sprague supporting