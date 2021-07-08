The Microphones @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

Tickets to The Microphones' Brooklyn show at the ornate, gorgeous St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church on March 8, 2022 -- part of his North American tour -- go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (7/8) at 10 AM ET with the password BIGCHURCH.

Our presale runs through 10 PM ET on Thursday (7/8), and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 9 at 10 AM.

Head here for all of The Microphones' 2022 tour dates.