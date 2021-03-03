The Mighty Mighty Bosstones announce new album ‘When God Was Great,’ share new song

Ska-core pioneers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently signed to Tim Armstrong's Epitaph imprint Hellcat Records and released the eight-minute single "The Final Parade," which features members of over 20 iconic ska and punk bands, and now they've announced their first new album for Hellcat (and 11th overall), When God Was Great. It comes out May 7 via their new label home (pre-order), and it was co-produced by their longtime collaborator Ted Hutt and Tim Armstrong.

"We were lightly writing songs before the insanity without any sort of timeline in mind," said frontman Dicky Barrett. "All of a sudden, the world changed and benchmark events in a very long career that we were looking forward to, such as playing with the Madness at the Greek Theatre, were taken away from us. With all of this time on our hands, we started writing at a quickened pace and we were really inspired. As grim as everything around us was in the outside world, this was the most fun we ever had making a record."

"The Final Parade" closes the 15-song album, and along with the announcement comes second single "I Don't Believe In Anything," which clocks in at a more digestible 3:47 and is powered by the kind of infectious, anthemic chorus that the Bosstones have churning out for over 30 years. Longtime fans won't be disappointed; listen for yourself below.

Tracklist

1. DECIDE

2. M O V E

3. I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING

4. CERTAIN THINGS

5. BRUISED

6. LONELY BOY

7. THE KILLING OF GEORGIE (PART III)

8. YOU HAD TO BE THERE

9. WHEN GOD WAS GREAT

10. WHAT IT TAKES

11. LONG AS I CAN SEE THE LIGHT

12. THE TRUTH HURTS

13. IT WENT WELL

14. I DON’T WANT TO BE YOU

15. THE FINAL PARADE

--

The Year In Ska: Albums Not to Miss From 2020