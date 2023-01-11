The Minders’ Martyn Leaper recovering from heart attack; GoFundMe & benefit show announced

Martyn Leaper, lead vocalist and guitarist of Elephant Six affiliates The Minders, suffered a heart attack in December of 2022. After an emergency triple bypass surgery, he's back at home, healing as he undergoes physical and occupational therapy, and his wife, Keia Booker, has launched a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and keep their family-run Portland coffee business afloat. Donate here, and read the fundraiser message below.

There's also a benefit show for Martyn happening on January 21 at Landmark Saloon in Portland, with Denver, Mike Coykendall, Kelly Bauman, and more friends.

Get well soon, Martyn.

Keia & Martyn: An Electric Dream & Long Road Ahead GoFundMe: