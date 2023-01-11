The Minders’ Martyn Leaper recovering from heart attack; GoFundMe & benefit show announced
Martyn Leaper, lead vocalist and guitarist of Elephant Six affiliates The Minders, suffered a heart attack in December of 2022. After an emergency triple bypass surgery, he's back at home, healing as he undergoes physical and occupational therapy, and his wife, Keia Booker, has launched a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and keep their family-run Portland coffee business afloat. Donate here, and read the fundraiser message below.
There's also a benefit show for Martyn happening on January 21 at Landmark Saloon in Portland, with Denver, Mike Coykendall, Kelly Bauman, and more friends.
Get well soon, Martyn.
Keia & Martyn: An Electric Dream & Long Road Ahead GoFundMe:
On December 23rd, Martyn suffered a heart attack and had to have emergency triple bypass surgery. It was during the middle of our latest bout of extreme weather but luckily he listened to his body and found himself being cared for by some of the state's best cardiovascular teams. After seven days of hospital care, he was able to return home. He will have about eight to twelve weeks of precautionary physical and occupational therapy until his body heals. Keia and Martyn are fortunate to have a strong community of support around them and have been overwhelmed by the offers of help.
As part of our desire to bring wellness and care to those around us and to experience it ourselves, we are asking our community to consider helping us during this time by:
Switching over your subscription to the new Keia & Martyn's website from the old Top Cup Roasters site, so we can officially maintain one website and move on from our OG name
Attending a special fundraiser at The Landmark Saloon featuring Denver and Mike Coykendall on Saturday, January 21st. Go hear some fabulous music and support Martyn, founder of the Elephant 6 band, The Minders, as he recovers and gets back to playing music.
Letting your friends and family know about Keia & Martyn's Coffee!
Financially supporting this fundraiser either by donating to our Electric Bike Dream or helping us pay medical bills and find some supportive services over the coming months (just put what you'd like the funds to go toward in the notes - right now, they are estimating $4k for his medical out of pocket)